WINDSOR, ONT. -- The executive director of the Downtown Mission is spending the night outside along Ouellette Avenue for his annual 24-hour Bench Talk.

This is the fourth year Ron Dunn has taken part in the “sleep rough” challenge to try and experience for just one night, what homelessness is like.

Dunn says an anonymous donor has pledged to match all fundraising efforts this year up to $40,000.

Dunn tells CTV News that like everywhere else, the pandemic has been tough on the mission.

The bench-a-thon will wrap up Friday morning at 11 a.m.