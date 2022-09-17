Skunk sightings on the rise, as LaSalle dog gets sprayed twice in one week

One of LaSalle's cutest residents has found himself in a stinky situation after his owner says he was sprayed by a skunk twice in one week.

"We’ve lived here for over seven years now and never ever had we had an issue, even a sighting of a skunk," said Laura Spencer, owner of eight-year-old Doug.

Getting that close to a skunk, let alone twice in one week, may seem like a rarity. But according to Spencer, it appears more skunks have been roaming around the town this season.

"We’ve had a lot of friends actually comment and message us about their dogs as well being sprayed over the last maybe month here in LaSalle," said Spencer, adding she didn't realize how bad the smell was until it was left on her dog.

"It's very different from actually driving by when one has been run over. The actual smell when your dog is sprayed is terrible."

A local pest control expert says his company has been getting more skunk-related calls than in previous years.

In fact, he added, it’s not uncommon to get as many 10 calls in a single day.

"I would say we're seeing at least two or three times the amount as we did last year," said Jack Reaume, project manager at Pro Trap Wildlife Control and Pest Management, adding he's not sure exactly why it's happening.

"We’re not 100% sure. A lot of it, I'd have to say, plays a factor with the weather."

Jack Reaume, project manager for Pro Trap Wildlife Control & Pest Management, says attending to every skunk-related service call has become a challenge this year. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

According to Reaume, milder weather and longer-laster warm temperatures may be contributing factors behind the apparent spike of skunks.

That's not to say more skunks aren't normally roaming around this time of year, Reaume said, since it's usually the end of summer when skunk babies start to become independent. But amid "such a big increase" of skunk-related calls, meeting the demand from customers has become a challenge.

"It's hard to get to all of them in a day ... We tell them that we'll get out there when we can. We’re doing our best. It's just so hard to do this time of year," said Reaume.

In terms of how Pro Trap tackles skunk removal, Reaume said workers will often use a live trap. That keeps the skunk alive and allows them to be humanely removed from the property ⁠— but the spray risk remains high.

"So that gets to be an issue throughout the day when you're picking up four or five or sometimes six or seven, when the babies do come out. It gets to be a lot in one day," said Reaume.

"But we can't just live trap the mother and take her away. That'll create a different problem where the babies will be left to fend for themselves. A lot of times they won't survive. If they die somewhere, it creates an even bigger issue."

Fortunately for Doug, the smell has already started to fade just days after receiving that dreaded second spray. That's all thanks to a solution Spencer learned about online.

"Do a mixture of baking soda, peroxide and dish soap and thoroughly soak them in that. Let them sit for about five minutes and then rinse them off," she said. "It actually really works."

According to Reaume, the best way to handle a skunk sighting is "just calmly walk away."

"They're fairly skittish at times. It's when you react quickly that they feel threatened and are going to spray," he said. "They're not out to chase us down and spray us. It's just their defense mechanism."