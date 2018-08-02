

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Health Canada says it has seized eight skin creams and lotions from a Montreal-based company because they contain a prescription drug.

The confiscated products contain corticosteroids (clobetasol propionate or bvetamethason diprionate) which are used to treat inflammatory skin conditions.

Health Canada says the eight products have not been evaluated for safety, effectiveness or quality and may pose health risks, particularly for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

The agency says the products were distributed to retailers in Quebec by Ayotai Canada, which specializes in products for people of colour. The company has been asked to recall the affected products which have already been distributed.

A list of the recalled creams and lotions is published on the Health Canada website.