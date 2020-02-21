WINDSOR -- Chatham’s only men’s shelter has a brand new kitchen thanks to a fast acting team of tradespeople.

Staff at Chatham Hope Haven celebrated the new kitchen’s completion with a ribbon cutting on Friday.

Earlier this year, the restoration project was presented to the Windsor and Essex County Skilled Trades Council. Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy, who also serves as the council’s president, helped advanced construction.

“There was leaking from the outside of the kitchen to the floor,” said Cassidy.

Unifor officials say the work only took 10 days to complete and the $50,000 repair cost was covered by the union’s Social Justice Fund.

The shelter has been slowly updating the more than 100-year-old facility since they moved in 2017.

Cassidy tells CTV News the project was green-lit by the Unifor National office, saying it’s important to help restore the dignity of those who are struggling.

“It's a wonderful project and our half-a-dozen skilled tradespeople built the cabinets, redid the flooring and the walls. It's like a classic kitchen."

Unifor National president Jerry Dias was also on hand for the celebration.

