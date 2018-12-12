

CTV Windsor





Windsor residents can enjoy skating again at Charles Clark Square.

The City of Windsor’s recreation staff announced that preparations are complete and free public skating at Charles Clark Square opened for the season on Tuesday.

Supervised Hours of Operation (weather permitting):

· Monday to Friday, 3:30pm – 10:30pm

· Saturday and Sunday, 8:30am to 10:30pm

· Family Day (February 18th), 8:30am to 10:30pm

Holidays Hours (weather permitting):

· Dec. 22 to Jan. 6, 8:30am to 10:30pm daily, except the rink is closed at 3:00pm Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 and closed all day on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

All Saints Church will be offering free skate lending again. Skaters are welcome to visit the church on Saturdays between 10 am and 12 pm to borrow a pair.