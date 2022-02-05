Skating across Ontario for Alzheimer's society

Steve McNeil hit the ice in Windsor at Charles Clarke Square at the stroke of midnight Saturday and skated for nineteen hours and twenty six minutes.

The ice time is a tribute to his late mother who was born in 1926. She lost her battle to Alzheimer’s in 2013.

The 60-year old mailman from Etobicoke, Ontario says skating that long is a marathon but says it’s the people who skate with him that keep the blades moving.

This was the 32nd time McNeil has skated for close to twenty hours in the ten years since his first on-ice dedication.

He was visited by many Saturday including Todd Warriner, former NHL’er and assistant coach of the Windsor Lancers men’s hockey team. He brought a few players downtown to meet and skate with McNeil, "It’s that kind of community involvement that makes it so special," said McNeil.

McNeil is on an eight-city tour across Ontario which concludes on Family Day at Webers Restaurant in Simcoe County.

He’s asking people to donate 19 dollars and 26 cents to the Alzheimer’s Society.

"It’s amazing to have people like this just going the extra mile to bring awareness and the focus on fundraising and the need for local programs and services," said Peggy Winch, Manager of Community Engagement for the Windsor chapter.