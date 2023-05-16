Skate park in city dedicated as memorial to Windsor skateboarder

The City of Windsor has officially named a skateboard park in the west end as the Ryan Barron Memorial Skate Park on University Avenue.

The park is situated within Atkinson Park’s southern acreage at 1934 University Avenue West.

Family and friends say it's a fitting tribute to a local skateboarder who loved the sport and the community of skaters in Windsor.

Ryan Barron Memorial Skate Park at 1934 University Ave West in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Barron’s life was taken following a hit and run crash seven years ago in British Columbia. Residing in Vancouver, in April 2016, he was struck by a vehicle at the age of 30.

The driver was sentenced to 18 months in jail and a given one year ban on driving.

However, the community’s fond memories of the man resonate in the town he once called home.

Best remembered for mentoring youth with being a great teacher of the sport — Barron was also a musician.

For Terry Baron, Ryan’s father, it’s a touching and moving experience to have his son remembered in this fashion.

"Well, it's really special you know…it helps you know that your child had an impact when they were here on the earth,” said Barron.

“It warms your heart. And, it just gives you a sense of pride that, that you know that your child was able to affect so many people in such a positive way."