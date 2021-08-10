Advertisement
Sixth annual Ouellette Car Cruise set to roll down Riverside drive
Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021 8:32AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 10, 2021 8:34AM EDT
CTV Windsor's Jim Crichton will take out his 1966 Chrysler 300 convertible for the 2nd annual Ouellette Car Cruise on Friday (Christie Bezaire/CTV Windsor)
LONDON, ONT, -- Car lovers rejoice as the Ouellette Car Cruise is set to roll down Riverside Drive on Friday, August 13, 2021.
Vintage, classic, custom, collector, retro and special interest vehicles as well as street rods and muscle cars will be on a slow roll for all to take a look.
The event starts at 6 p.m. with the route beginning at Riverside Drive and Goyeau Street.
Registered vehicles are asked to gather at 1 p.m. At Riverfront Festival Plaza, with overflow parking in the Caesars Windsor’s Red Lot (Riverside Drive East at Montreuil). Only registered cars will have access to the Plaza and Lot.
Participants are encouraged to register soon to secure their presence at Caesars Windsor’s Red Lot. Space is extremely limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, viewers are asked to maintain physical distancing while along the cruise route. To register click here.