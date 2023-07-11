Six suspects sought after separate thefts

Windsor police are asking for help identifying six suspects after separate theft incidents in the city.

Police say all six suspects were seen leaving various retail locations in Windsor without paying for items.

Here’s where the thefts were reported:

6600 block of Tecumseh Road x 2

7600 block of Tecumseh Road x 2

3100 Block of Howard Avenue

1900 block of Division Road

If you can identify any of the suspects, please contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.