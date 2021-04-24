Advertisement
Six people displaced following Goyeau Street fire
Published Saturday, April 24, 2021 10:04AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, April 24, 2021 10:05AM EDT
Multiple units responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Goyeau Friday, April 23, 2021. (Courtesy _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A cat has died and six people have been displaced due to a residential fire on Goyeau Street.
Multiple units responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of Goyeau Friday afternoon.
Chief fire prevention officer John Lee says the fire started in the low basement of the first floor unit. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
There were no injuries reported, but a cat passed away in the fire.
Lee says five people have been displaced from the first floor unit and one from the upper.
The damage is estimated at $50,000.