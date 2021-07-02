WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is opening six outdoor pools Monday for the first time in 22 months but you will have to reserve a spot due to capacity limits.

You can book an appointment here.

For example, pre-pandemic there could be more than 200 people at Riverside Centennial Pool. Now, the capacity is just 20.

“We know it’s not a lot,” says Jennifer Knights, Windsor’s acting Executive Director of Recreation and Culture. “But it’s something to help people cool off in this heat.”

Indoor pools, including Adventure Bay Family Water Park will remain closed to the public until at least Step 3 as per the provincial regulations.

Meantime, Windsorites flocked to the internet to register for outdoor swimming.

Within hours of going live with online registration, the City of Windsor says 500 people signed up for recreational swimming.

If you want to sign-up for recreational swimming go to activewindsor.ca or call (519) 253-2300 ext. 2907 to book a time.

Windsor also has eight splash pads around the city and Sandpoint Beach is now open, five days sooner than expected.

Lifeguards are on duty from 1pm until 7pm, weather and water quality permitting.

“We have a large number who have not been in the water for between 18 and 22 months,” says Knights “So right now we’re providing them time to retrain and get their skills back up to speed.”