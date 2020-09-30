WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are six new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,663 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2535 people who have recovered.

Four of the new cases are close contacts of confirmed cases and two are community acquired.

There are 52 active cases and two people are in hospital.

“While in Windsor we continue to report numbers in the single digits as a region, but we have also seen and experienced how quickly that can change,” says local medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

One retirement home is in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and five residents with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no workplaces or schools with outbreaks in the region.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.