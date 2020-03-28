LONDON, ONT. -- According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, there are now 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

That is up from nine on Friday.

The Health Unit is reporting 815 local tests for the virus have been administered with 552 tests still pending.

Here's what we know about the new cases:

Case nine reported yesterday, is a female in her 60s with no travel history. Her date of exposure is unknown but she developed symptoms on March 12th. She is currently recovering at home with mild symptoms.

Case 10 is a female in her 50s that works in a healthcare facility in Michigan. She is a close contact of a confirmed case in Michigan. She first developed symptoms on March 14th and is currently recovering at home.

Case 11 is a female in her 30s with recent travel from the United Kingdom. She developed symptoms on March 18th and was tested at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre. The individual is currently recovering in the United Kingdom.

Case 12 is a female in her 50s that works in a healthcare facility in Michigan. She developed symptoms on March 20th and was tested at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre March 23rd. She is currently recovering at home.

Case 13 is a male in his 50s with recent travel in the United States/New York. He developed symptoms on March 15th and was tested at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre March 17th. He is currently recovering at home.

Cases 14 and 15 were just received Saturday morning, no information is available at this time and will be reported in a later news release. The WECHU is currently following up with the contacts for all the new cases. In total, 11 of the 13 cases in Windsor-Essex are associated with travel, 9 are travel to the United States, including 5 healthcare workers in Michigan.

Here are some tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with warm water and soap or an alcohol‐based hand sanitizer

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Sneeze and cough into your sleeve

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley