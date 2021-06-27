WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,809 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,319 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF THE NEW CASES:

1 case is a close contact of confirmed cases

3 cases are community acquired

2 cases are under investigation

WECHU says 56 cases are considered active. Of the active cases 10 are variants of concern and 46 are non-variants.

There are nine Windsor-Essex residents with COVID-19 in the hospital, including seven in the ICU.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 434 people.

The WECHU is currently monitoring two outbreaks, one at a workplace in the manufacturing sector in Lakeshore and one community outbreak at the Downtown Mission.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: