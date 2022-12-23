Six fentanyl overdoses leads to opioid alert
An alarming number of opioid overdoses were reported in Windsor-Essex over the past week, according to the health unit’s alert system.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System issued an alert on Thursday regarding a high number of opioid overdoses in the area between Dec. 15 and December 21.
Eight opioid overdoses were reported during this time period, six of which involved fentanyl.
These values exceed the five-year historical average for the current seven-day period in question between one and two standard deviations above the mean. Alongside the ED visits, the system also flagged 13 substance-use related EMS calls between Dec. 15 and Dec. 21, with at least one EMS call per day.
For more information on the Alert and to learn about how to prevent an overdose, visit https://www.wecoss.ca/high-number-opioid-overdoses
