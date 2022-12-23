Six fentanyl overdoses leads to opioid alert

Opioids are seen in this file image. Opioids are seen in this file image.

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 takeaways: From Trump's lies to the 'unimaginable'

The House Jan. 6 committee released its final report Thursday on the 'unimaginable' 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a mob assault by supporters of the defeated president, Donald Trump, that shook the nation and exposed the fragility of American democracy.

Why everyone's talking about 'nepo babies'

Nepo babies, or children of already famous and successful people, have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties, and the latest issue of New York magazine highlighted dozens of these progeny.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver