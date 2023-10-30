WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Six drivers ticketed for failing to stop for school buses

    A school bus is stopped with its lights flashing, indicating drivers need to stop. (OPP/Twitter) A school bus is stopped with its lights flashing, indicating drivers need to stop. (OPP/Twitter)

    Windsor police say six drivers were ticketed last week for failing to stop for school buses.

    Police are now reminding drivers to always stop for buses when its stop sign is out and flashing.

     
    The Windsor Police Service is also thanking its Traffic Enforcement Unit for catching these drivers in an effort to “keep out community and kids safe.”

    In Ontario, you can receive a fine from $400 to $2,000 and receive six demerit points for a first offence of failing to stop for a school bus.

    If convicted a second time within five years, the penalty is a fine of $1,000 to $4,000 and six demerit points. You could also go to jail for up to six months.

