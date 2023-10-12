Six Chatham youths charged after two men allegedly assaulted in park

Chatham-Kent police have charged six youths, ages 12 to 17, related to the alleged assault of two men at a local park.

On Oct. 1, shortly after midnight, officers responded to an assault at Tecumseh Park in Chatham.

Upon arrival, police say they learned two adult men sustained significant non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by a group of youths in the park.

One victim was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance following the assault. The second victim also received medical treatment.

Six youths have been identified and arrested in relation to this incident.

A 12-year-old Chatham male youth was charged with aggravated assault.

A 13-year-old Chatham male youth was charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

A 13-year-old Chatham male youth was charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

A 15-year-old Chatham male youth was charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

A 16-year-old Chatham male youth was charged with aggravated assault.

A 17-year-old Chatham male youth was charged with aggravated assault.

All six youths have been released from custody with a future court date of Dec. 4.

Police continue to investigate and seek to identify additional parties involved. If you have information to assist with this matter, please contact Det. Constable Shawn Tremblay shawnt@chatham-kent.ca.

Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.