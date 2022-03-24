Six Chatham residents arrested after drug bust
Chatham-Kent police have charged six people after seizing fentanyl and hydromorphone during two search warrants.
Members of the Intelligence Section, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, executed the search warrants in Chatham on Wednesday.
As a result of the search, police seized over $1,170 in fentanyl and hydromorphone. Multiple sets of digital scales, ammunition and a large amount of Canadian currency was also located and seized.
A 52-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance, and 3 counts of fail to comply with conditions of prohibition order. Brown has been released with a future court date of April 28.
Four other Chatham residents, ages 45, 39, 36 and 31, have been arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance. They have been released on with a future court date of April 21.
A Chatham woman, 28, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of fail to comply with conditions of undertaking. She has been released on with a future court date of April 21.
