

CTV Windsor





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 35-year-old man in Chatham.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019, Emergency Medical Services attended a residence near Victoria and Grand Avenues to tend to a man in mental distress, according to preliminary investigations conducted by the SIU.

Paramedics requested Chatham-Kent Police Service officers to attend the scene due to the man’s behaviour.

The man was transported to hospital in an ambulance with police and shortly after arriving at the hospital, the man was lacking any vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

The SIU has appointed three investigators and two forensic investigators to this incident. The SIU says a post-mortem took place this morning.

Anyone with information about this investigation is being asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence to upload that video through the SIU website.