SIU terminates investigation into woman’s injury involving Windsor police
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has stopped its investigation into an incident with Windsor police where a woman alleged she had broken her back.
The SIU launched an investigation in May after a 63-year-old woman reported she had broken her back during an encounter with Windsor police when she refused to exit a taxi cab.
Police were called to a convenience store at 2730 Howard Avenue on Jan. 30 and asked her to leave the cab. When she refused, she was physically removed by police.
The woman went to the hospital later that day and was diagnosed with soft tissue injuries.
According to the SIU, as the woman did not sustain “serious injury” within the terms of the unit’s mandate, the investigation was terminated.
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Conservatives, NDP more trusted on affordable housing than Liberals: Nanos
After a summer spent refocusing his government on the issue of housing affordability, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are still less trusted on the file than the Conservatives and the New Democrats, exclusive new polling numbers indicate.
WestJet warns of delays impacting 'multiple airlines,' caused by outage concurrent with CBSA issue
One of Canada's major airlines warned customers to expect delays due to two system outages reported on the same day, one with a booking program used by several airlines, and another with the Canada Border Services Agency.
WATCH | Canada on 'the razor's edge' of a recession, warns economist
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
On eve of party convention Poilievre says he's not bound by grassroots' policy ideas
On the eve of his first policy convention as leader, Pierre Poilievre is reminding Canadians that he is not bound by the policies the Conservative grassroots choose to advance.
Lawsuit contends U.S. Constitution's 'insurrection' clause bars Trump from running again for president
A liberal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to bar former U.S. president Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado, arguing he is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an "insurrection."
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
Citing the easing of 'excess demand,' Bank of Canada reveals its latest decision on the key interest rate
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
OPINION | How much money do you need to retire in Canada? Here's what to consider
When deciding how much money to save for retirement, it's important to consider your expenses and the lifestyle you're hoping to maintain after you retire. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some factors to keep in mind and questions to ask yourself when trying to determine how much money you need to retire.
Kitchener
-
Land Back Camp to open permanent space in downtown Kitchener
A new centre focused on year-round programming and organizing for Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer people is opening in downtown Kitchener.
-
Family and friends of Melinda Vasilije expected to give victim impact statements today
The family and friends of a Kitchener woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 are expected to give victim impact statements in court today at the sentencing hearing of the man convicted of killing her.
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
London
-
Opening statements to be heard Monday at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
Jury selection wrapped up on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family in June of 2021.
-
Driver charged with speeding had unbuckled children in vehicle: Middlesex OPP
A driver from Etobicoke is facing multiple charges after OPP stopped them allegedly speeding on Highway 401 and discovered the children inside the vehicle were not wearing their seatbelts.
-
Stunt driver stopped for police in live lane of traffic, OPP say
A driver from Sarnia is facing multiple charges after OPP clocked them allegedly speeding down Highway 402 at 190 km/h and then stopped for police in a live lane of traffic.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
-
Several people injured in multi-vehicle, head-on crash in Springwater Township
Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Springwater Township Tuesday evening.
-
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Barrie
Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Barrie that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Domtar shutting down operations in Espanola
The pulp and paper mill in Espanola, Ont., is being shut down next month, with approximately 450 employees affected, Domtar Corporation said in a news release Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
-
Northern Ont. driver charged after falling asleep at the wheel
A driver in northern Ontario got a very scary wake-up call after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing their vehicle.
Ottawa
-
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
-
'Freedom Convoy' got more volatile as protest went on, court hears
The longer the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters blockaded Ottawa streets in protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions last year, the more volatile the relationship between police and protesters became, an Ottawa police officer testified Wednesday.
-
OC Transpo proposing subscription-type discount fare for hybrid workers
OC Transpo is proposing a subscription-type, prepaid discounted fare to attract hybrid workers back to buses and the O-Train. The Transit Commission and Council would finalize any pay structure during the 2024 budget process.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 12-year-old girl killed in stabbing at Scarborough apartment, police say
Police say that a girl who was fatally stabbed inside a Scarborough apartment on Tuesday evening was just 12 years old.
-
Ontario housing minister floats 'suite' of new Greenbelt rules in first public appearance
Ontario’s newly-minted Housing Minister Paul Calandra says he is amid the process of launching a promised review into land development in the Greenbelt as part of a “suite of measures” proposed on the file Wednesday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Video shows suspects setting Richmond Hill businesses on fire
Video released Wednesday by York Regional Police appears to show two suspects breaking in to two separate businesses in the same Richmond Hill plaza over the long weekend and setting them on fire.
Montreal
-
Q & A
Q & A | How the family of a slain Pierrefonds, Que. woman is coping with her death
A loving, hard-working mother of two, Pierrefonds woman Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly was just 34 when she was found dead outside Wickham, Que., last month. Robyn's stepmother, Melody May, spoke to CJAD 800 Radio’s Andrew Carter for an update on how the family is managing after her death.
-
Debunked: Oratory reverses claims, says it allowed rowdy event that drew criticism online
A landmark church in Montreal is reversing its previous claims that a video showing a rowdy event on its steps was fake. On Sunday, a video went viral online that some thought depicted a large bonfire on the steps of Saint Joseph’s Oratory. People are also seen dancing and singing.
-
HEAT WAVE
HEAT WAVE | Montreal could see record-breaking heat on Wednesday
The hottest day in this late-season stretch of high heat and humidity is expected on Wednesday in Montreal and it could be a record-breaker.
Atlantic
-
Maritime music community mourns death of Cape Breton legend Bruce Guthro
Bruce Guthro, the beloved Cape Breton musician who was the lead vocalist of the Celtic rock band Runrig, has died at 62 according to multiple sources.
-
After fleeing alone to Newfoundland, Ukrainian boy begins Grade 11 in 'second home'
In May 2022, Serhii Semenets fled his home country of Ukraine to move to Newfoundland, now he's starting Grade 11 in St. John's, a city he calls his "second home."
-
Citing the easing of 'excess demand,' Bank of Canada reveals its latest decision on the key interest rate
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories promise to cut land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are promising to eliminate the land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers in the province if re-elected Oct. 3.
-
Kinew says NDP government would add five neighbourhood health clinics in Manitoba
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising to open five neighbourhood health clinics if his party is elected Oct. 3.
-
Manitoba Liberal platform contains new spending, higher taxes for some people
The Manitoba Liberal Party has released its full campaign platform, which includes roughly $1 billion in new spending and higher taxes for some income earners and property owners.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor calls special meeting of council next Saturday amid housing crisis
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has called for a rare Saturday meeting of council on Sept. 16 to discuss the current housing crisis.
-
Doctor who charged patient for 'alternative' Parkinson's treatment found guilty of unprofessional conduct
A Calgary doctor has been found guilty of three counts of unprofessional conduct stemming from a fruitless four-year-long treatment of a woman's case of atypical Parkinsonism that her family says cost them close to $400,000.
-
WestJet warns of delays impacting 'multiple airlines,' caused by outage concurrent with CBSA issue
One of Canada's major airlines warned customers to expect delays due to two system outages reported on the same day, one with a booking program used by several airlines, and another with the Canada Border Services Agency.
Edmonton
-
Drone helps catch Alberta man who pointed a gun at Canadian Tire employees: RCMP
A 51-year-old man accused of stealing a gun from a Canadian Tire store before pointing it at employees is facing 14 charges after he was arrested with the help of a drone and a police dog.
-
Cyclist hospitalized after crash in Red Deer
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a vehicle driver in Red Deer on Wednesday.
-
$50M lottery ticket sold in Edmonton
The winning ticket for Tuesday's Maxmillions $50-million prize was sold in Edmonton. It has not been claimed yet.
Vancouver
-
Ministry refusing to compensate youth it misinformed, B.C. ombudsperson says
British Columbia's government is refusing to pay a young woman for its own mistakes and the provincial ombudsperson says she may not be the only one harmed.
-
Rescued bear cubs not siblings after all, says B.C. wildlife rescue
Two black bear cubs that were recently rescued near Chase, B.C., and believed to be siblings turned out to be unrelated after all, a wildlife rescue confirmed Wednesday.
-
B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire and drought situation
B.C. officials are set to provide an update on the province’s record-breaking wildfire season and severe drought situation Wednesday.