SIU terminates investigation into woman’s injury involving Windsor police

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has stopped its investigation into an incident with Windsor police where a woman alleged she had broken her back.

The SIU launched an investigation in May after a 63-year-old woman reported she had broken her back during an encounter with Windsor police when she refused to exit a taxi cab.

Police were called to a convenience store at 2730 Howard Avenue on Jan. 30 and asked her to leave the cab. When she refused, she was physically removed by police.

The woman went to the hospital later that day and was diagnosed with soft tissue injuries.

According to the SIU, as the woman did not sustain “serious injury” within the terms of the unit’s mandate, the investigation was terminated.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.