SIU terminates investigation into injuries allegedly suffered in 2015 arrest

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has terminated an investigation into a 2015 as officials say there was no “serious injury at the hands of police” suffered.

An update from the SIU said the matter came to the organization’s attention on June 12, 2023 when a 42-year-old woman reported to the SIU that she had been seriously injured during her arrest in November 2015.

The SIU initiated an investigation and found while police did attend the woman’s home on Nov. 15, 2015, their conduct was limited to helping paramedics who had been called to the home by the woman’s mother.

“There was no indication of any force having been brought to bear. As for the broken left wrist the woman alleged she suffered, the medical records from the time failed to make mention of any such injury,” the SIU report states.

Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquires, SIU director Joseph Martino discontinued the investigation as the woman did not, in fact, suffer a serious injury at the hands of the police, the report says.