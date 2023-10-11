Windsor

    • SIU terminates investigation into injuries allegedly suffered in 2015 arrest

    A Special Investigations Unit logo can be seen in this undated file photo. A Special Investigations Unit logo can be seen in this undated file photo.

    Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has terminated an investigation into a 2015 as officials say there was no “serious injury at the hands of police” suffered.

    An update from the SIU said the matter came to the organization’s attention on June 12, 2023 when a 42-year-old woman reported to the SIU that she had been seriously injured during her arrest in November 2015.

    The SIU initiated an investigation and found while police did attend the woman’s home on Nov. 15, 2015, their conduct was limited to helping paramedics who had been called to the home by the woman’s mother.

    “There was no indication of any force having been brought to bear. As for the broken left wrist the woman alleged she suffered, the medical records from the time failed to make mention of any such injury,” the SIU report states.

    Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquires, SIU director Joseph Martino discontinued the investigation as the woman did not, in fact, suffer a serious injury at the hands of the police, the report says.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News