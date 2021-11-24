SIU terminates investigation into drug overdoses of Lakeshore man

Windsor, Ont. -

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has terminated an investigation into the drug overdoses suffered by a 30-year-old man after he was arrested by OPP officers in Lakeshore last April.

The SIU report says on April 19, 2021, officers arrested the man before he lapsed into medical distress and was taken to hospital for treatment of a drug overdose.

He was then returned to the OPP’s Lakeshore Detachment and lodged in a cell. The following morning, he was transported to hospital again and treated for another drug overdose.

SIU Director Joseph Martino says based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, the man did not sustain serious injuries.

“His overdoses were quickly recognized by officers, who took prompt action to secure medical attention, and successfully treated at hospital,” states an SIU news release.

The SIU was without jurisdiction in the matter and the file has been closed.