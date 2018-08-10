

CTV Windsor





Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has terminated an investigation into the arrest of a 19-year-old man in Windsor last month.

Windsor police officers were called to a home on Partington Street around 11:50 p.m. on July 3 to respond to a domestic matter.

The man was arrested and taken to the police station. While in custody, he complained of pain in his right jaw and was taken to hospital for examination.

Acting SIU Director Joseph Martino said “the medical evidence establishes that the man did not sustain a serious injury. As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Under the Police Services Act, the Director of the SIU must consider whether an officer has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation depending on the evidence, lay a criminal charge against the officer if appropriate or close the file without any charges being laid report the results of any investigations to the Attorney General.