The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined a Windsor police officer won’t be charged after a 27-year-old man stabbed himself.

The incident took place in April of 2017.

The SIU says while the man initially was reluctant to open his door to police, he eventually did so after repeated negotiations.

The man was then transported to hospital for treatment.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.