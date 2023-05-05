SIU says no charges against Windsor police after January incident

Special Investigations Unit (file image). Special Investigations Unit (file image).

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days

A gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in a series of villages in Serbia, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver