SIU says no charges against Windsor police after January incident

The provinces special investigations unit (SIU) has found there were no reasonable grounds to believe an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a woman's arrest and accompanying injury.

Officials say on Jan 2, an off-duty Windsor Police Service officer witnessed a woman spraying a message on the doors of a church located at Banwell Road and McHugh Street.

The officer contacted on-duty police and then followed the woman when she began to walk away.

According to the report, instead of stopping when ordered to do so, the woman picked up her pace.

The officer caught up to her and an interaction ensued. The off-duty officer kept her there until other officers arrived

The following day, the 42-year-old woman went to hospital and was diagnosed with a fractured right hip.

SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence.

The case is now closed.