WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an on-duty Windsor police officer operating a bicycle was involved in a collision with a motorcycle.

The crash took place near Wyandotte Street and McDougall Avenue shortly after 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

The officer and the driver of the motorcycle were transported to hospital for medical assessment of injuries.

Officers secured the scene and notified the SIU.

Police said on Twitter that Wyandotte would be closed between Goyeau Street and Glengarry Avenue.

The SIU invoked its mandate and as such, Windsor Police Service is not in a position to release any further information.

Any inquiries should be directed to SIU Communications at 416-622-2342.