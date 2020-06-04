WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined there is no reason to charge Windsor police officers after a 27-year-old man was injured during an arrest.

On May 7, 2019, Windsor officers were trying to find the man after getting information he carried a firearm and had in the past rammed police vehicles while fleeing.

Officers found him asleep in a parked SUV, but he managed to get away. The SIU report states a short time later, police found the man at a gas station and a struggle ensued.

The man was arrested and taken to the police station.

He was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with fractured right-sided ribs, according to the SIU.

SIU Director Joseph Martino has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injuries.