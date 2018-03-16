

CTV Windsor





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is looking for witnesses to an interaction that occurred on the weekend between a 24-year-old woman and Chatham-Kent OPP.

The SIU was notified of the incident by the woman.

Preliminary information suggests close to midnight on March 10, the woman was traveling eastbound on Park Avenue West. Just south of Lacroix Street, the woman was pulled over by an OPP officer.

There was an interaction, and the woman was arrested.

Soon after being released from the police station, the woman went to hospital, where she was diagnosed with serious injuries.

At this time, two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this incident. Two subject officers and four witness officers have been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.