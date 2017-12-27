SIU invokes mandate in Lakeshore collision
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 11:56AM EST
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances around a collision on Highway 401 that left an OPP officer injured.
The officer was injured after the cruiser they were in was struck by another vehicle while pulled over on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
The collision occurred on December 23rd and left five other people with various injuries.
The officer was taken to hospital but has since been released.