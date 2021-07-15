WINDSOR, ONT. -- The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident in Chatham that resulted in police discharging a “less-lethal firearm.”

Chatham-Kent police responded a 911 hang-up call around 9:11 p.m. Tuesday on Webb Street.

The SIU says when officers arrived they located a 41-year-old man outside the residence.

Police attempted to negotiate with him, but during an interaction, a controlled energy weapon was deployed, followed by a less-lethal round.

A less-lethal round is a firearm round designed to debilitate, but not kill a target, such as rubber bullets.

Paramedics were called to the scene and determined the man did not sustain any serious injury.

The man is now in custody.

The SIU’s mandate was invoked as a firearm was discharged at a person.

A firearm is defined as a “barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person,” the SIU says.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also asking anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and the discharge of a firearm at a person.