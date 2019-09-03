

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash between a police cruiser and an 87-year-old man on a mobility scooter.

Preliminary information suggests at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday a Windsor police officer was operating a police cruiser southbound on McDougall Street.

SIU officials say when the officer turned left onto Wyandotte Street East, the cruiser became involved in a collision with the man crossing that street in a mobility scooter.

Police say the man was transported to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

The involved police officer was not injured.

Three investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to this incident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.