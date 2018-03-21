

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations unit has been called in after reports of a shooting that has closed off a section of Goyeau Street near Tuscarora Street.

Police will only say there’s no direct threat to the public and their investigation remains active.

But witnesses tell CTV Windsor say they heard several gunshots in the area and someone has died.

One parent said her son was working at the McDonalds restaurant in the area when he saw cops chasing a man who turned around and went after an officer. Other witnesses say the man was armed with a knife.

The woman said another officer tried to taser the man, but it didn’t have any effect and a man “knocked the cop to the ground gets up, goes after another cop, and that is when officers opened fire."

The McDonalds restaurant remains on lockdown as well as a large area around the restaurant.

Police have not confirmed the information and there’s no word on the condition of the man who was allegedly shot.

There’s also no information about whether any police officers were injured.

CTVWindsor’s Michelle Maluske is at the location and reports forensic identification officers are also on scene.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

More to come