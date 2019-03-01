SIU investigating after man hurt in Leamington
The SIU is called on to investigate any time someone is killed or injured in an incident involving police.
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 4:43PM EST
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into an incident in Leamington.
On Wednesday around 9 p.m., Essex County OPP responded to a disturbance at a residence on Orange Street in Leamington.
Police say a 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested and transported to an area hospital for treatment of a sustained injury.
The OPP notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate.