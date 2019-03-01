

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into an incident in Leamington.

On Wednesday around 9 p.m., Essex County OPP responded to a disturbance at a residence on Orange Street in Leamington.

Police say a 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested and transported to an area hospital for treatment of a sustained injury.

The OPP notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate.