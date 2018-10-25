

The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances surrounding an injury sustained by a 27-year-old man in Chatham.

Preliminary information suggests Chatham-Kent police saw a man riding a bike around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Patteson Avenue and Inshes Avenue.

When officers tried to stop him, they say the man came off his bike and fled into residential backyards.

Police say they located the man with the help of the canine unit and he was arrested. He was then taken to hospital to be treated for an undisclosed injury.

The SIU says two investigators have been assigned to this incident. One subject officer and six witness officers have been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529

The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. Under the Police Services Act, the Director of the SIU must