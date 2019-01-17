

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation after a man reported an injured hand following an arrest.

At about 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 8, a 36-year-old man was arrested in the area of University Avenue and Ouellette Avenue for being intoxicated in a public place.

The SIU report says the man was handcuffed and taken to the police station, where he complained of a sore hand. He was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services for treatment.

SIU Director Tony Loparco determined no charges should be laid against Windsor officers.

“The injury to the man’s hand occurred prior to his contact with the police,” says Loparco. “As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.