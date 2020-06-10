WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation after a 29-year-old man was Tasered by Windsor police officers multiple times.

At about 2:30 a.m. on April 13, officers responded to a suspicious person call at an address on Marentette Avenue.

The SIU report said officers found a man in a backyard and a struggle ensued, which included two officers deploying Tasers. The man was arrested.

The man was taken to hospital where a CT scan determined he did not sustain any serious injuries.

“Based upon the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, I am satisfied that the man did not sustain a “serious injury” for purposes of the SIU’s mandate,” said SIU Director Joseph Martino in a news release.

“While several officers used force on the man during his arrest, including multiple CEW discharges, and the man suffered injuries as a result, including a laceration and the onset of rhabdomyolysis, the latter contributing to an acute kidney injury, these injuries have not traditionally been seen to constitute “serious injuries,” he added.

The laceration was treated with six stitches, and the rhabdomyolysis retreated with aggressive intravenous treatment, according to the report.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.