WINDSOR -- The Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation after a man suffered “teeth injuries" in Windsor.

It stems from an interaction between a 34-year-old man and a Windsor Police Service officer on Dec. 6.

The man was arrested by police officers on outstanding warrants. When he complained that he wasn’t feeling well, he was transported to hospital for examination.

SIU officials say the man managed to escape from the hospital, but soon after was located and arrested by a Windsor officer.

The man was returned to the hospital for treatment of teeth injuries.

“Upon investigators speaking with the man and reviewing his medical records, I am satisfied that his injuries – two upper front teeth broken horizontally at the mid-point – do not constitute a “serious injury” for purposes of the SIU’s statutory mandate,” says Interim Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino.

He says it is clear based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, that “the unit is without jurisdiction to proceed with an investigation and the investigation is hereby discontinued and the file, closed.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.