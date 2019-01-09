

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation after a man was seriously injured in Amherstburg.

The SIU says the 32-year-old man was hurt on Nov.30, 2018.

“Although the man spoke briefly with investigators, he declined to participate in the SIU’s investigation,” says SIU Director Tony Director Loparco. “Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

Amhertsburg officers were on Sandwich Street to conduct traffic control as there had been an apartment fire.

While on scene, an individual told police that a man was damaging property.

An officer yelled at the person of interest, but he fled.

The SIU says when the man went to jump a fence, his foot got caught on the top railing of the fence and he fell to the ground.

He managed to run away but was later located and arrested. He was transported to hospital for treatment of an injury to his pelvis.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.