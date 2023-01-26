SIU ends investigation after 29-year-old man injured

The Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation into the reported serious injury suffered by a 29-year-old man in Windsor police custody last October.

The man was arrested inside his residence on Glengarry Avenue on Oct. 4, 2022.

Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, including a review of the man’s medical records, Director Joseph Martino was satisfied that the investigation should be discontinued.

The records showed his fractured finger was an old injury, according to an SIU news release.

Martino was not persuaded the man suffered a ‘serious injury’ at the hands of a police officer within the terms of the SIU’s mandate. The SIU was without statutory jurisdiction to investigate the incident, and the file has been closed.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.