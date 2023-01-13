SIU discontinues probe into Windsor man’s serious injuries. Here’s why

The Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation into the serious injuries suffered by a 50-year-old man who had been arrested by Windsor police officers last September.

On Sept. 12, 2022, the officers arrested the man without incident.

The next day, the man complained of a sore jaw while in police custody and was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured jaw and vertebrae.

The SIU report says based on preliminary inquiries, the man’s injuries were due to a fall from a bike three weeks before the arrest and had nothing to do with police.

The report says since the man did not suffer a serious injury in connection with his arrest or time in police custody, the SIU was without statutory jurisdiction to investigate the matter. The file has been closed.