The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation into an incident in Leamington.

SIU Director Tony Loparco says the investigation was terminated because no serious injury was sustained.

OPP officers responded to a disconnected 911 call from an address in Leamington on Feb. 27.

When an officer noticed a light coming from a window at the rear of the residence, he investigated and found a man in the process of climbing out of the window.

The 25-year-old man, who was related to the homeowner, was arrested. When he complained of a sore hand, he was transported to a health facility for examination.

“The medical evidence indicated that the man did not suffer a serious injury,” says Loparco. “Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.