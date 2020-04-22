The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing by Essex County OPP after a fatal Tecumseh shooting last year.

The SIU says on June 14, 2019, the mother of a 48-year-old man called 911 and said her son was holed up with knives in the bathroom of his Tecumseh home and was threatening to harm himself.

OPP officers responded to the home. After a period of negotiation, the SIU report says a physical altercation ensued between the officers and the man, which resulted in the man being fatally shot by an officer.

SIU director Joseph Martino says he has determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death.