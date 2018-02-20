

CTV Windsor





Ontario’s police watchdog says a man arrested in Windsor last month caused his own injury.

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared Windsor police of any wrongdoing in an investigation into the arrest of a 35-year-old man on Jan. 24.

At approximately 11 p.m., the SIU says the man was on Partington Ave when he was arrested by Windsor police officers for criminal offences.

While at the police station, the man complained of wrist pain, and said he fell down a set of stairs earlier in the day. The man was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a wrist injury.

“The evidence establishes the man’s injury resulted from an accident prior to the arrival of police,” said SIU Director Tony Loparco. “Accordingly I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.