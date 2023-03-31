SIU concludes investigation into Windsor police officer who fired anti-riot weapon

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has closed its file into a Windsor police officer who fired a “less-lethal projectile” at a 42-year-old man last year.

SIU director Joseph Martino has determined there are no reasonable ground to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident, and there is no basis for moving forward with criminal charges.

The SIU invoked its mandate on Dec. 1, 2022 after Windsor police responded to a ‘person-in-crisis’ with a social worker at a residence in the area of Lauzon Parkway and Wyandotte Street East.

According to an SIU report, a stand-off ensued as negotiators tried to encourage the man to peacefully come outside. He refused, mentioning he was in possession of a firearm. He threatened harm himself and set the house on fire.

Police were set up around the house, and made plans to take the man into custody.

The man eventually exited his residence and an officer fired his less-lethal firearm striking the man in the leg with a foam-tipped round. He was arrested without further incident.

The report states it does not appear the man was seriously injured at any point, but as a round was fired, the SIU was required to investigate.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials, including police officers, that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.