SIU clears Windsor police officer in Amherstburg crash

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge a Windsor officer after a man suffered head injuries and broken bones following a crash in Amherstburg last October.

On Oct. 22, 2021, an off-duty Windsor police officer saw a driver operating a pickup truck erratically around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Huron Church and Cabana roads in LaSalle and called it in.

According to the SIU report, another officer spotted the pickup truck on Howard Avenue south of County Road 8 and attempted to pull the driver over.

The report says there was a brief pursuit before the driver jumped or fell out of the moving truck.

The truck continued driving forward and hit a ditch and utility pole in front of a house on Howard Avenue.

The officer pulled up and helped the 28-year-old man who was then taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

SIU director Martino found the officer involved in the incident, “involved comported himself with due care and regard for public safety in the brief pursuit. The file has been closed.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.