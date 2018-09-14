

CTV Windsor





Ontario’s police watchdog says no charges will be laid after a robbery suspect suffered a dog bite during an arrest in Windsor.

The case dates back to June 2017, when Windsor police were called to a home to arrest a 28-year-old man who was alleged to have robbed a pawn shop with a sawed-off shotgun.

The dog found the suspect hiding in an attic.

He was arrested and taken to hospital to be treated for neck injuries.

The director of the province's Special Investigations Unit concluded there were no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against police.