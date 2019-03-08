

Ontario’s police watchdog has terminated an investigation into an interaction when a suspect claimed his leg was broken while a Windsor police officer was helping him put on a shoe.

The 38-year old man had been arrested last April 12, 2018 in connection with a domestic incident.

The suspect had asked police for his shoes back. He put on the left shoe without help, and an officer helped him with the right shoe.

The Special Investigations Unit says investigators watched the surveillance footage and concluded the man injured his left leg himself, and it was not the result of any police action.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.