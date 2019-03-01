

The director of the Special Investigations Unit determined a man’s injury occurred prior to interaction with Windsor police officers.

Director Tony Loparco has terminated an investigation into an interaction last month between a 37-year-old man and Windsor officers.

Shortly before noon on Feb. 6, 2019, a security employee attempted to arrest a man for theft at a Home Depot in the area of Division Street in Windsor.

The man fled, but after a brief time he was located by WPS officers and arrested.

While at the police station, the man complained of pain. As a result, he was transported by ambulance to hospital where examination revealed a fractured right arm.

The SIU determined the injury had occurred during an incident days earlier.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.