There will be no charges against Windsor police after a fatal downtown shooting, the Special Investigations Unit has determined.

Director of the Special Investigations Unit Tony Loparco has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any Windsor officer related to the shooting death of a 33-year-old man during an interaction with police on March 21, 2018.

The SIU has determined the actions of police in firing upon man were justified.

The man was shot and killed during a confrontation with police in the alley between the Shoppers Drug Mart and McDonald's restaurant near Goyeau Street and Tuscarora Street.

CTV News confirmed the identity of the victim was Matt Mahoney.

The SIU also confirms the man was struck “multiple times.”

The provincial agency says two subject officers and eight witness officers have been designated as part of the investigation.

Witnesses say the man was carrying knives and ignored calls to drop them. He was Tasered before pushing an officer to the ground and then was shot by police after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:29 a.m. An autopsy was conducted in London.

A few people spoke to CTV News in the apartment building where Mahoney lived at the corner of Erie and Dougall. They said he was riding a tough stretch in his life.

Mahoney was known to many as a personable man who recently fell into a dark place.

Police say two police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries during Wednesday's altercation.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.