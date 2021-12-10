SIU clears Windsor officers after drug overdose in cell

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says no charges will be laid against three Windsor officers after a 51-year-old overdosed while in a cell.

SIU Director Joseph Martino has "found no reasonable grounds to believe that three Windsor Police Service officers committed a criminal offence" following the incident in August 2021, a statement said.

According to the SIU, on Aug. 12 a 51-year-old man was arrested and searched twice, with various quantities of drugs seized, before he was placed in a cell.

While in the cell, "unknown to the officers, the man ingested fentanyl that had been concealed in his buttocks," the SIU said, and was later found in medical distress.

Officers worked to resuscitate the man, administering multiple doses of naloxone, before he was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Martino found while it might have been better to keep a closer watch and use more precautions with the man, "he was not satisfied that any indiscretions, weighed in the balance with the extenuating considerations, transgressed the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law."

The file has been closed.